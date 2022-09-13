But j? Dynamic island of the iPhone 14 Pro could come to Xiaomi smartphones soon

Launched in conjunction with the iPhone 14 Pro line, the dynamic island is perhaps one of the biggest novelties of this year’s devices. The feature caught the attention of even those who have an Android smartphone and alternative solutions are already being developed.

That’s because a MIUI theme developer created a dynamic island that can be used on Xiaomi smartphones. The news began to circulate this weekend, and it has not yet been approved by the manufacturer’s security team.

The theme is called Grumpy UI and is only available in Chinese, but it already lets you turn the tiny hole in the display into a useful multitasking tool for switching between apps.

See in the video below: