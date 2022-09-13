C6 Bank will release R$ 1 billion in loans

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

C6 Bank has a quota of R$ 1 billion to offer credit to PJ customers via Pronampe, the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses. The operation of this modality begins this month of September.

Pronampe is intended for companies with annual revenues of up to R$ 4.8 million and the available credit offer is up to R$ 150 thousand per borrower, limited to 30% of revenues. The contract has a fixed rate of 6% per year plus Selic and does not have IOF.

“Taking credit by PJ is not always simple. At C6 Bank, we offer a hassle-free digital experience for all our customers. Our expectation is to grant our entire quota of Pronampe until the beginning of 2023”, says Monisi Costa, head of products and legal entity at C6 Bank.

C6 Bank also offers credit through the FGI PEAC

Since August, the bank has also offered credit through the FGI PEAC, the Emergency Credit Access Program, which also includes medium-sized companies with revenues of up to R$300 million. Along these lines, C6 Bank has already consumed practically 100% of its quota made available by BNDES.

The two lines of credit have digital contracting with request via the app chat and on Web Banking. The offer is valid for those who already have a relationship with the bank and for new customers, upon analysis of the documentation.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom/shutterstock.com