Caixa announces credit for women with lower interest rates and pause

Caixa Econômica Federal informed that it will offer credit with exclusive conditions for women. As part of the Caixa Para Elas program, products and services will have reduced interest rates, exemption from fees and even a pause in the payment of installments.

All facilities reach the public by the end of this month and will be permanent, according to the bank. Some of them are already available to the approximately 72,900 women who use the institution’s services.

“We joined efforts with the federal government, through the Ministry of Women and Human Rights, so that Caixa would embrace the cause of women. In addition to being the bank for all Brazilians, it started to act with all its network power also in preventing and combating violence”, highlighted Daniella Marques, president of Caixa.

Break in the plots

Mothers who have just given birth or adopted a child will be able to request a break of up to four months from Caixa Directo Credit (CDC), debt renegotiation contracts and Renewable Energy Personal Credit. In the case of real estate financing, it will be possible to pay the installment at a reduced amount during the entire maternity leave.

Those who opt for the reduction must pay 75% of the amount of the installment for six months, with incorporation of the outstanding balance in case of default. Pregnant women will have a grace period of up to six months to start paying the housing credit installments contracted by the SBPE system.

The bank will also offer a 2% discount on the rate for payroll-deductible loans, as well as a special rate of 1.89% and a limit of up to 100% of the guarantee value in the pledge modality.

Exemptions and other benefits

The bank’s customers will have a three-month exemption from the basket of services in current accounts and from the rental of the Azulzinha machine for billings from R$ 100. The same goes for investment in LCI options with a return of up to 1% above the CDI.

Insurance Vida Mulher will not be charged in case of cancer, and compensation will be offered to the contracting party in the event of a diagnosis of breast, ovarian or uterine cancer. Another novelty is the Previdência Vida Mulher, which offers one gynecological consultation per year and a withdrawal of R$ 50,000 for the birth of twins or more children.

Finally, those who hire Caixa Direct Credit (CDC) will receive a 5% discount on the interest rate. “Caixa is positioned with a perennial strategy. All women will have differentiated conditions in banking products and financial services”, said the bank’s vice president of Retail Business, Thays Cintra.