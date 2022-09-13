Caixa App releases R$ 3 THOUSAND; do not do this when requesting

The Caixa Econômica Federal app, Caixa Tem, is providing R$3 thousand in loan. The objective is to provide support to micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses in order to provide a financial opportunity to boost business. Therefore, several people expressed interest in the loan, but had the misfortune to have the amount denied.

This situation can occur due to several factors. Some specific situations may cause an individual, even if he meets the conditioned requirements to receive the loan, not to have the application approved. Therefore, it is necessary to understand what attitudes can cause this result, in order to avoid this unhappiness and maintain your legal situation in the application.

How does the Caixa Tem loan work?

First of all, it is worth mentioning the operation and rules of the loan, carried out by Caixa Econômica. Well, the main objective, as already mentioned, is to provide help for two types of workers: those who have a small business, and MEIs (Individual Microentrepreneurs). That is, an opportunity to leverage the work environment of these professionals.

Loans can vary between R$1,000 and R$3,000. The first value concerns those who have a small business, while the second is available to those who work as MEIs. To apply, simply follow the instructions on the first page of the Caixa Tem app (bityli.com/SVbrUS), available for Android and IOS.

The loan deals with the measure called SIM Digital (Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs), and its request occurs in a simple and practical way, as well as the availability of values. It happens, therefore, that several individuals who fit the terms of request, are having their requests denied, without even understanding the reason for the situation.

How to not have the request denied

First, it is necessary that the individual has a registration in Caixa Tem. This registration is performed directly in the application (already mentioned above). Just use your personal data, such as CPF. It is precisely through the analysis of these data that an entrepreneur is able to apply for a loan, once he is a micro-entrepreneur or is the owner of a small business.

The great situation in question, therefore, is due to the denial of the request for the loan. Often, the worker fulfills all the necessary requirements, but still has his request denied. This situation can occur due to several factors, the main one being the incompatibility of information. That is, in case of errors in the user profile.

These errors may be intentional or not, such as the failure to write some information, or even the provision of invalid and/or false data. However, the approved registration is not a guarantee of the loan. That is, an analysis is yet to be done. Another issue that can influence the denial of the request is when the user has an outstanding debt in his name, with a value equal to or greater than R$3 thousand.

In addition, another somewhat common case is the fact that the applicant does not fit the status of Digital SIM. That is, not being a micro-entrepreneur or not having a small business. As already mentioned, the values ​​provided are exclusively for this audience. So if you are not in this condition then this type of loan will not be available. Finally, in cases of further doubts, such as the availability of other types of loans, check the “Help” tab within the application itself.

