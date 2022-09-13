Caixa puts 220 properties up for auction with prices up to 70% lower

Find out how to participate in the Caixa Econômica Federal property auction, which will feature properties spread across several states.

Opportunity for those who want to make a good deal. On the 23rd, Caixa Econômica Federal will put 220 properties up for auction. Discounts applied to goods are up to 70% of the appraisal value.

Apartments, houses, commercial establishments and land will be available. These properties are spread in the states of Alagoas, Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Paraná, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Sao Paulo.

What are the highlights of the real estate auction held by Caixa?

Among the outstanding options, there is an apartment with 45.48 m² of private area with two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen, service area and a parking space. The property is located in Marília (SP), with a minimum bid of R$ 53.2 thousand.

Another property located in Brasília (DF) also stands out among the options. It is an apartment with 35.75 m² of total area with living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and service area. Bids start at BRL 49,300.

Finally, a house is also among the highlights of Caixa’s auction. The property is located in Bela Vista do Paraíso (PR) and has 68.59 m² of private area, 126 m² of land area, living room, two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, service area and a parking space. Bids from BRL 34,500.

How to participate in Caixa’s real estate auction?

To participate in the Caixa auction, interested parties must access the Fidalgo Leilões website, register and provide the required documents. It is worth remembering that it is important to read the entire tender notice.

Regarding payment methods, some of the properties offered by Caixa may be paid in installments and financed. In addition, if the buyer wishes, he can make a down payment using funds from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The conditions provided change according to the batch.

