Caixa will hold a real estate auction with up to 70% discount | Economy

Published 09/13/2022 09:29 | Updated 09/13/2022 10:30

Caixa Econômica Federal will hold an online real estate auction on the 23rd of this month, with discounts that can reach 70% of the appraised value of the place. In all, there are 219 properties available across the country and the starting price is R$19,000.

The event highlights the state of Rio de Janeiro, where 17 units are available, in the cities of Campos dos Goytacazes (13), Duque de Caxias (1), Maricá (1), Nilópolis (1) and São Gonçalo (1). There are also options in São Paulo (42) and Goiás (30), with houses, apartments, land and commercial establishments.

Bids can be made through the www.fidalgoleiloes.com.br platform, run by auctioneer Celso Ribeiro Martins Fernandes, starting at 10 am.

According to Caixa, the payment terms and installments of the properties must be observed in the notice of sale of each property. It is necessary to register on the website, in addition to sending the documents required in the public notice, which can be accessed on the Imóveis da Caixa website. In the search option, select the State and the item “Open Bid 8072/2022.

These are used properties — houses, apartments and land suitable for use — owned by the bank, available for purchase in the modalities of auction, open bidding, closed bidding and online sale, with attractive prices and special conditions.

Interested parties can obtain information about the properties through the SAC channel, through the Caixa portal and by calling 0800 726 0101, 4004 0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800 104 0104 (other locations).

