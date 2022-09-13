Canadian family travels the world in search of ‘visual memories’ before children go blind | Tourism and Travel

One Canadian couple decided to travel the world with their four children before three of them, who have a rare genetic disease, went blind.

THE search for “visual memories” began in March of this year and should last for a year. The first destination was Namibia in southwest Africa.

So far they have already visited countries like Zambia, Tanzania, Turkey and Mongolia, where they stayed for more than 30 days and left on the 31st to head for the beaches of Indonesia.

The family’s journey is shared through social networks on the account “Le monde plein leurs yeux” (the world fills your eyes, in Portuguese).

In the posts made on Instagram, they say that the start of the trip around the world was scheduled for 2020. However, the plans had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

In the meantime, they conducted trails and tours across Canada.

In an interview with “CTV News”, the couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier say that their eldest daughter, Mia, began to have vision problems at the age of 3.

Years later, she, who is now 12 years old, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosaone an inherited, degenerative condition that usually begins to manifest in childhood, leading to vision loss or vision decline over time.

“There’s nothing you can really do. We don’t know how fast this is going to happen, but we hope they go completely blind by middle age,” Edith said in the interview.

Two of the couple’s other children, Colin and Laurent, also showed similar symptoms. In 2019, it was confirmed that the brothers, who are now 7 and 5 years old, also had the genetic problem. The eldest son, 9-year-old Leo, has not been diagnosed with the condition.

According to the family, there is currently no cure or treatment to slow the progression of the disease and the deterioration of the three children’s eyesight is likely to accelerate in adolescence.

After the diagnosis, the couple sought a specialist, who guided them to enhance the children’s “visual memories”.

“I thought, ‘I’m not going to show her an elephant in a book, I’m going to take her to see a real elephant and I’m going to fill her visual memory with the best and most beautiful images I can,'” the mother said.

That’s when they got the idea to do it by traveling the world.

“Especially big and wide spaces, because that’s something they’re going to miss,” Lemay told CTV News.

The records shared on social media, usually made by the mother, show that, so far, the plan is working.

The photos and videos show children climbing the surface of huge rocks in Namibia, playing in the sea in freshwater pools in Tanzania, enjoying the tiered mountainside pools in Turkey and in Gobi they slept under a starry sky without the lights of the day. City.

Retinitis pigmentosa translates into a progressive degeneration of photoreceptors, cells in the eye that transform light into nerve impulses, then treated by the retina and sent to the brain by nerve fibers.

The disease causes, first, the degeneration of photoreceptors responsible for night vision – cells known as rods -, and then those responsible for daytime vision – cones.

But while the disease destroys the rods, the cones survive in the body, even after blindness.

