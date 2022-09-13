Carlos Belmonte explains São Paulo’s debts, Ceni’s bank and clarifies Gabriel Neves’ situation

Carlos Belmontedirector of football Sao Pauloexplained about the payment of debts that the club has with the squad, clarified about a possible contract renewal with Gabriel Neves and decreed that, on his part, Rogério Ceni has no forecast of resignation.



In an interview with journalist André Hernan, the director explained that Tricolor paulista carries debts related to both image rights and some athletes in the cast – citing Luciano and Reinaldo as an example. This is also linked to the period of the Covid-19 pandemic, where some salary expenses of older players were cut. According to his words, the payments are expected to take place later this month.

– Has delays regarding images. Images, today, we have two months open. We would have had to pay one by the 31st of August and another by the end of July. It’s been ten days since the second one won. We’ll make the payment this month,” he explained.

After São Paulo’s 1-1 draw with Corinthians, for the Brazilian Championship, Rogério Ceni revisited this same issue during his press conference. On the occasion, the coach talked about the team’s need to carve out a spot in the Copa Sudamericana, noting that he doesn’t care about salary delays, image debts or anything like that, only his history at the club.

– I try to do my best every day because my life was here. I’ve lived everything you can imagine. I like this club, do you think I work here for my salary? Do you think I’m worried about the months that are behind on the image? If I hadn’t won on Thursday I would leave because I want to leave, because I don’t serve anymore – said the coach.

Even with the coach’s controversial speech, Belmonte stated that Ceni will not be fired and that the entire Tricolor commission believes in the coach’s work.

– On our side, it’s just the opposite of that. We are already convinced that the work is very good, that is, the title of the Sudamericana is fundamental and very important for us, but it is not a guide for the work that is being done here – said the manager.

In recent weeks, São Paulo has forwarded the renewal of several names in the squad – such as Arboleda, Luciano, Diego Costa – and is also preparing to receive millionaire sums related to Antony and Casemiro – on account of FIFA’s solidarity mechanism related to the negotiation of the players for Manchester United. Belmonte also commented on the matter.

– There are gloves from Arboleda’s renovation, Léo… that is, the president was here in front of the whole squad. As soon as the money from the sale of Antony and Casemiro falls, with the first installment of the sale, we will practically eliminate the debt. If not zero, there will be very little open. This is already agreed with the athletes. President Julio Casares was here and gave his word to the athletes. We are sure that by the end of this year we will have nothing left. In mid-October, we will have zeroed out the debts and move forward, because this squad deserves a lot and we were never charged by the squad. This makes us very proud, because they also believe in the management of President Julio. The guys here are very committed,” he explained.

The leader revealed recent meetings involving members such as Casares, Muricy and Rui Costa. In this discussion, issues related to these debts that São Paulo handles were addressed.

– We had a meeting. Julio Casares [presidente]Rui Costa [executivo de futebol]me and Muricy Ramalho [coordenador técnico] with the entire cast. With the entry of money from the sales of Antony and Casemiro, we intend to pay off practically all debts with the athletes. Not only debts related to image rights, but outstanding debts from the pandemic times, which we have with Reinaldo, Luciano, for example – he added.

Still in conversation with the journalist, Belmonte spoke about the situation of Gabriel Neves at Tricolor São Paulo. The Uruguayan midfielder is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. With a contract until the end of this year, the manager signaled that he intends to continue with the player in the team.

Gabriel Neves arrived at São Paulo still under the command of Hernán Crespo, on a loan from Nacional-URU.

– Gabriel got injured Thursday against Atlético-GO. That day we left Morumbi late. He came here [CT] on Friday, he did the exam, gave the injury that will be treated at first in a conventional way, it should be a recovery of ten weeks. On Friday night I sent a whatsapp message to Gabriel saying that, if he wanted, we would renew his contract tomorrow – said Belmonte.

– We are convinced that this injury is an injury that he will return to, and we are very satisfied with his performance on the pitch and his posture in the squad. He is a player that we intend to buy, we have that decided by the management. Now it’s time to discuss the payment method – he added.