Carol Narizinho denies embarrassing situation at Rock Rio; Bolavip Brasil portrays information

On September 11, the portal “EM OFF” ran an article attributing to the model and influencer, Carol Narizinho, a situation in Rock in Rio: the ex-panicat would have been barred from the Volkswagen space.

These facts were reported by Bolavip Brasil on September 11, citing the original source of the information.

Upon learning, Carol Narizinho, in publications on her official social networks, refuted all this information, clarifying what happened. She positioned herself like this:

“This never happened! Both my advisor and I already had our invitations since last Thursday”.

In contact with the advice of the model and influencer, Bolavip Brasil apologized for the misunderstanding generated by the repercussion of the matter, remaining available and giving space for new statements that may be necessary.