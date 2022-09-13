CBF publishes VAR analysis in Flamengo’s controversial goal against Goiás

The CBF released last Monday night (12) the audio with VAR analysis in the bid that led to Flamengo’s equalizing goal against Goiás, by 1 to 1, on Sunday (11).

In the 42nd minute, Léo Pereira disputed the ball over the top with goalkeeper Tadeu. In the spare, Matheus França, with the free goal, completed and scored the only goal of Rubro-Negro in the match.

On the field, referee Ramon Abatti Abel let the play go on and, after the goal was scored, he signaled a foul by the Flamengo defender on the Goiás goalkeeper.

The bid was checked by the video referee, Rafael Traci, who recommended the review to the field judge, since, according to him, it was not possible to identify a foul by the athlete of the Rio de Janeiro team on the opponent. Throughout the analysis, a possible impediment of Matheus França was also checked.

See the dialog:

Referee: I already left the goal [acontecer]. If it checks and there’s no shortage, I’ll go there [cabine do VAR]. I marked the foul. Just wait.

Assistant: Tracy [árbitro de vídeo]also has a possible impediment.

Assistant: Are you checking?

VAR: Just a minute. And thin. I don’t see a lack. he has the touch [Léo Pereira] it’s him [Tadeu] don’t hold here [a bola].

VAR: Now put the sip [câmera da linha do gol] just to see this impediment.

VAR Assistant: what was behind [Matheus França] it’s what makes the goal because there’s no question of an offside position.

VAR: For me, it doesn’t have that touch on the goalkeeper’s arm.

VAR: Ramon [árbitro do jogo]I recommend you a review for possible no fault in the goalkeeper.

Ramon goes to VAR

Referee: Just stop at the point of contact with the goalkeeper’s hand, ok?

Referee: He [Léo Pereira] deviate before. He [Tadeu] don’t catch the ball. It has no contact with the hand.

VAR: That. The one in white touches it and takes it out of his hand, ok? The player behind is in a legal position.

Referee: Perfect. He [Tadeu] don’t have possession of the ball […] Goal is cool, okay?

With the tie, Flamengo reached 45 points and appears in 3rd place in the Brazilian Championship. Goiás now has 36 and occupies the 9th place.