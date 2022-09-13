Celebrities are already at the headquarters of A Fazenda 14. Find out more details

Confined to a hotel in São Paulo since September 4, the 24 pedestrians from A Fazenda 14 arrived at the reality show’s headquarters, in Itapecerica da Serra, on Sunday (9/11). And they are already living in harmony, at least for now.

The twenty pawns of the fixed cast have already spent 24 hours together and everything is going on very smoothly. In addition to them, the four workers of Paiol: Baronesa, André Santos, MC Créu and Bia Miranda are also confined.

Adriane-Galisteu-A-Fazenda Adriane Galisteu will be in charge of A Fazenda 14Reproduction / Instagram Adriane-galiste-A-Fazenda-14 Record TV announces premiere date for A Fazenda 14Reproduction / Instagram Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Adriane Galisteu will be in the metaverse of A Fazenda 14 (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles) Adriane Galisteu will be in the metaverse of A Fazenda 14 (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles)Adriane Galisteu will be in the metaverse of A Fazenda 14 (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles) Ana Hickmann and Adriane Galisteu at Hoje em Dia Ana Hickmann and Adriane Galisteu at Hoje em DiaRecord TV / Playback Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Ana Hickmann and Adriane Galisteu at Hoje em Dia Ana Hickmann and Adriane Galisteu at Hoje em DiaRecord TV/Disclosure New names for A Fazenda 14 are revealed (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles) List of The Farm 14 leaked on the web 0

Paiol’s pawns (which this year was not sponsored by Tik Tok) will be revealed to the general public this Monday (12/9) and will soon find out about the dynamics: a vote will be opened on the R7 website and only one of them will will win a chance to compete for the prize of R$ 1.5 million with the other celebrities of the season.

The grand entrance of the 20 twenty celebrities will only be televised on Tuesday (13/9), when the fourteenth season premiere officially debuts.

The LeoDias column published that this year’s pedestrians are: Vini Büttel, Tiago Ramos, Thomaz Costa, Tati Zaqui, Rosiane Pinheiro, Pétala Barreiros, Lucas Santos, Kerline Cardoso, Iran Malfitano, Ingrid Ohara, Ruivinha de Marte, Shayan Haghbin, Ellen Cardoso , Deolane Bezerra, Deborah Albuquerque, Suziaine Martins, Alex Sandre Sa Gallate, Cláudia Castanheira Baronesa, André Santos, Bruno Tálamo, André Marinho, Barbara Borges, MC Creu and Pelé MilFlow.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.