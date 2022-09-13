Challenged, Gabriel Monteiro announces father as substitute in elections

After having his mandate revoked by the Rio de Janeiro City Council on August 18, former PM Gabriel Monteiro (PL) announced, through social networks, that his father, Roberto Monteiro, will be a candidate for federal deputy in his place.

On Instagram, the former councilor said that his father “will continue his legacy as the greatest inspector in the history of politics” and that “he will soon come back stronger”.

“With twenty years in the Military Police, I promised myself that I would fight everything that no one or almost no one had the courage to. The corrupt commanders of the institution. they expelled several from the police and I came back showing several times the persecution that there was against me. Well, I entered politics because I knew that there I would die at their hands. And as a politician I could be accommodated, stay in my office in the air conditioning, but no. I did what maybe you’ve never seen a politician do, take down mafias, the garbage game mafia, the trailer mafia, the health mafia, inspect every day regardless of an election period”, declared Gabriel.

Last Saturday (10), Monteiro submitted his candidacy for federal deputy to the state’s Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ). Despite the Court denying, at the end of August, the registration so that the former PM could participate in the dispute, there were still appeals, which the former councilman discarded.

“I’ve been accused of several crimes. I’ve already proven my innocence on a lot of accusations, but today I have two choices here. Be the federal deputy appealing. Or, without privileged forum, without anything, I demonstrate in the common court that I am persecuted and I’m innocent, and, thus, I give the opportunity for someone else to continue my work until I return. That’s why I give up all my resources in the Electoral Court to give my father the opportunity to continue my legacy”, added Gabriel .

Roberto Monteiro’s name has not yet appeared on the website that aggregates all candidates in this year’s elections. Gabriel’s resignation, however, is already on the portal with the condition of “waiver”.

Electoral legislation allows parties and coalitions to change candidates for majority or proportional positions that are considered ineligible, resign or have their registration rejected or cancelled, in addition to death situations. The exchange period ends this Monday (12).