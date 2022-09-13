Charles III leads Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Edinburgh

Accompanied by his brothers, the new monarch followed the car on foot from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the neighboring Church of Scotland temple.

O King Charles III led this Monday, 12, the procession that carried the coffin of Elizabeth II to Santi Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh. Accompanied by his three brothers and dressed in military garb, the 73-year-old new monarch followed the hearse on foot from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in whose throne room he spent the night, to the nearby Church of Scotland temple. Her brothers Anne, 72, and Edward, 58, also wore uniforms. But not Andrew, 62, considered Elizabeth II’s “favorite son”, but whom the monarch herself stripped of his military honors months ago as a result of accusations of sexual assault on a minor in the United States. After a religious ceremony at Saint Giles Cathedral, on whose roof police snipers were stationed, the first burning chapel will open, allowing the Scots to bid farewell to their monarch for 24 hours.

With the beginning of the last and long farewell to the late monarch, the country continues with the protocol of the inauguration of the new king, who hours earlier went to the British Parliament for the first time. “Before you, I cannot help but feel the weight of the history that surrounds us and that reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which the members of the two Chambers are so committed,” said the monarch in his first speech to the Chamber of Deputies. Commons and the House of Lords, meeting at Westminster. Charles also addressed the Scottish Parliament accompanied by his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, the queen consort. Afterwards, the new king will return to the cathedral of Saint Giles, where he will hold a night vigil. The queen’s body will remain there until Tuesday, the 13th. The schedule of tributes to Elizabeth II began this Monday and runs until September 19, when her funeral will take place. From Wednesday to Sunday, the monarch’s coffin will be on display at Westminster Hall.

