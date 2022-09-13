Charles III speaks for the 1st time as sovereign in the Parliament of Scotland

King Charles III was for the first time on Monday as sovereign of the United Kingdom in the autonomous Parliament of Holyrood, in Edinburgh, where he thanked the people of Scotland for the “true affection” they had with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 last week.

“I know that the Scottish Parliament, and the people of Scotland, share with me the deep sense of loss following the death of my mother,” the monarch said after the chamber passed a condolence motion on the queen’s death.

“I assume my new responsibilities with gratitude for all that Scotland has given me, committed to seeking the well-being of our country and its people, and with full confidence in your goodwill and advice as we move forward together,” said Charles III.

The new king confirmed that the Duchy of Rothesay and the rest of his Scottish titles had passed to Prince William.

“He will be as proud as I was to carry the symbols of this ancient kingdom,” said the king.

Prior to Charles’ speech, Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to Elizabeth II, whose body remains in St. Giles in Edinburgh until he is taken to London tomorrow.

“Queen Elizabeth, Queen of Scots, anchor of our nation,” said the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), which assured that the local population is ready to support the new king.

“Your Majesty, we are ready to support you as you continue your life of service and continue to build on your beloved mother’s extraordinary legacy,” said Sturgeon, who plans to call a new referendum on Scotland’s independence from the rest of the United Kingdom in 2023