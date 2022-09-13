Check the horoscope for all zodiac signs this Tuesday the 13th

Virginia Gaia 09/12/2022 – 22:09 Share

This week, the day of Mars is paradoxically calmer. From the time of the Chaldean Magi in ancient Mesopotamia comes the tradition that Tuesdays are dedicated to the planet of action and war. Thus, this September 13th reconciles the martial force with the entrance of the Full moon in the sign of Taurus, zodiacal territory where the queen of the night is exalted.

In astrology, we say that a planet is exalted when it has its properties maximized, even though it is not in the sign it rules. THE Moon, ruler of emotions and tides, has its astrological abode in the sign of Cancer, since this is the Cardinal sign of the Water element. After the sign of domicile, the second most receptive place to the properties of a given star is its sign of exaltation. In the case of the queen of the night, we say that she exalts herself in Taurus.

So, when in Taurus territories, the Moon manifests its face more focused on comfort and welcoming. That’s when the Moon inspires tasty dinners with a mother’s seasoning or, failing that, with a lot of comfort and without haste. Therefore, Tuesday can dawn a little slow, in the rhythm of rainy weather and the desire to stay in bed until a little later. But don’t forget: it’s Mars day and the week is just beginning!

The Moon in Taurus is like the cat Garfield. Anyone who is a fan of this famous feline, created by cartoonist Jim Davis, knows how he hated Mondays. All because they force us to leave the house and face the hard life. Only this week we had the first working day of the week still inspired by the anxious Moon in Aries. So, for the second day of toil, the astral was left the way every good Persian cat likes it.

For it is necessary to cultivate wisdom so that the uncontrollable desire for blankets and lasagna does not end the mood this Tuesday. For the red planet is driven by action and passion. And there’s more: this Full Moon dedicated to Garfield is, throughout the day, in tension with the deep and powerful Pluto, while Mars and Venusastrology’s sexy couple, are making out in the sky.

Do you know what all this combined means? That you need to take a deep breath to absorb the pressures of everyday life. Because, on a day when everyone seems to have fallen out of bed in the morning, you have to be calm so you don’t fight for nothing. Have a double dose of coffee and get to work! After all, the Sun Virgo is not about putting off until tomorrow what can be resolved today.

Watch: with approximately 80% of the body illuminated, the Full Moon ascends to the East with just over 90% of illumination, after 21:00, reaching the highest point in the sky around 3:00 am, on Wednesday, the 14th. heading west, the queen of the night will be practically next to hamalthe star Alpha gives Aries constellationat the same length as caph or Schedirthe star Beta gives Cassiopeia constellation.

Important : you are so much more than your sun sign! So, make better use of the horoscope by also reading the trends for your rising sign, which is essential for you to know. To know the position of all signs, including the ascendant, as well as the planets at the time of your birth, make your FREE ASTRAL MAP!

Learn more about astrology, birth charts and the role of the astrologer in this article.

Aries: set priorities to be firm in action but gentle in approach, Aries. You need to know where to allocate your resources.

Bull: you are full of energy, Taurus. It’s time to use charisma to your advantage and chase your dreams.

Twins: Know how to apply intuition, Gemini. It is important that you can hear your inner voice, preparing your steps with caution.

Cancer: think about your next plans, Cancer. It is essential that you visualize the situations in the long term, making good partnerships.

Lion: think about your career and the people who are important to you, Leo. It’s time to exercise your leadership wisely.

Virgin: be open to hearing differing opinions from yours, Virgo. It is essential to learn from those around you.

Lb: don’t be afraid to face challenging situations, Libra. You have the energy to change things.

Scorpion: be diplomatic and avoid clashes, Scorpio. It is important that you know where you want to go, but counting on people.

Sagittarius: the day promises to be productive, even if the pace may seem slow, Sagittarius. Be stubborn in your goals.

Capricorn: Use creativity to your advantage, Capricorn. It’s time to keep the good mood and look for new solutions to old problems.

Aquarium: pay attention to those close to you, Aquarius. Heaven asks for more focus to resolve issues in your privacy.

Fish: be mindful of your communication, Pisces. Exchange ideas with people, but avoid dubious words.