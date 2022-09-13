Chico Pinheiro on Bolsonaro at IPEC: ‘Imbrochvel is going to flirt’

Editing: Chico Pinheiro x Bolsonaro
Chico Pinheiro mocks Bolsonaro’s ‘imbrochavel’ (photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Miguel SCHINCARIOL/AFP)

Journalist Chico Pinheiro mocked President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), after the results of the IPEC survey were released, this Monday (12/9). In the survey, the current chief executive is behind Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). The presenter, who participates in the PT campaign, mocked the reelection candidate’s speech that “imbrochable”.

Soon after, he shared a photo of an alligator, referring to the chief executive’s speech that, if people took the vaccine, they would transform into the animal. “JACAR opening his mouth… Will open more and let out a laugh on the 2nd !!!”, wrote the journalist.

The nickname given to Bolsonaro gained notoriety when the president argued with a supporter and was called “Tchutchuca do Centro”, precisely because of the approximation with the parties of the Center in the National Congress.

