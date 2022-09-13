China wants to build with Russia a ‘fairer and more rational’ world order

Countries have come together in recent years to act as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.

THE China announced this Tuesday, 13th, that he wants to build, with Russia, a more just and rational world order. According to Communist Party International Affairs Secretary Yang Jiechi, the country “wishes to work with Russia to continuously implement the spirit of high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard the common interests of both sides and promote the development of international order in a more just and rational direction. The interest was celebrated by Andréi Denisov, Russian ambassador to Beijing. With complicated relations during the Cold War, China and Russia have approached positions in recent years to act as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States. “Under the strategic command of the President Xi Jinping and President Putin, the relationship between the two countries always moves in the right direction,” Yang said. The information was given before the meeting between the leaders of the two countries. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, when the country led by Vladimir Putin was subjected to a series of sanctions by the West, the Russians have tried to strengthen ties with Asian countries. Beijing has never condemned the invasion and criticized Western sanctions, but neither has it taken a stand on arms sales to Kiev.

*With information from AFP