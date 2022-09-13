Cinema Week will have tickets for R$ 10 in all networks in Campo Grande

Fun

Cinemark, UCI and Cinépolis adhere to the special price that goes into effect between the 15th and 21st of September

By Jessica Fernandes | 09/12/2022 15:52

Cinemas in the city adhered to the ticket proposal for R$ 10. (Photo: Disclosure / UCI)

The cinema chains across the country join the “Cinema Week” between the 15th and 21st of September. On these days, tickets will have a single price of R$10 and the special combo for R$29. In Campo Grande, Cinépolis, UCI and Cinemark participate in the campaign.

The special value to watch the movies has room restrictions in some of the companies. At Shopping Bosque dos Ipês, the UCI 4DX and De Lux will not be available for their price. The same occurs in Shopping Campo Grande with Cinemark, which imposed restrictions on the XD, Prime and DeBOX categories. At Shopping Norte Sul, Cinépolis only releases 2D, 3D and Macro X.

In addition to the invitation to R$10, the Cinema Week also included a special price of R$29 in the combo of medium popcorn and two soft drinks. Thus, the entire program comes out for less than R$ 50.

Conceived by FENEEC (National Federation of Cinematographic Exhibiting Companies), the campaign has the support of BRAPLEX (Brazilian Association of Cinematographic Exhibiting Companies Operating Multiplex). The goal is to encourage the return of the public to movie theaters after the long period of stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

