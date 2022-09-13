coffin was manufactured 30 years ago and is made with lead

Abhishek Pratap 11 seconds ago News Comments Off on coffin was manufactured 30 years ago and is made with lead 0 Views

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by thousands of people in the funeral procession honoring the monarch, was manufactured more than 30 years ago and made of English oak and lined with lead.

The public will not be able to see the queen’s face, as the coffin will be closed and covered with the flag and royal insignia.

English oak and lead

According to The Times, the dead queen’s coffin is made of English oak and is lined in lead, like that of her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

The London funeral company Leverton and Sons, responsible for the royal funeral, explained to the British newspaper four years ago that it did not know when or who produced the two coffins, which were given to them when they started working in 1991 for the royal family.

“It’s from English oak, which is very hard to find” and very expensive, explained his manager Andrew Leverton at the time.

O lead lining makes the coffin airtightas it will be placed in a chamber and not buried.

At brass handles are specifically designed for real coffinsas well as the cap, which bears the insignia of the monarchy.

“It’s not something that can be done in a day,” Leverton told The Times.

royal insignia

After being displayed in Edinburgh, the coffin will be transported to London on Tuesday night (13). The next day, will be placed on a catafalque covered in purplein the Palace of Westminster, and guarded by guards.

The royal standard, the emblem of the monarchy that was traditionally raised over Buckingham, Sandrigham or Windsor when the Queen was present, will cover her coffin.

Also the scepter and the orb will be placed in the coffina terrestrial globe with a cross symbolizing the Christian world on top.

oak - Jeff J Mitchell / Team via getty - Jeff J Mitchell / Team via getty

Queen Elizabeth’s Body Carried In Oak Coffin

Image: Jeff J Mitchell / Team via getty

Queen Elizabeth II’s body leaves in procession

Charles III arrives for the procession with the body of Queen Elizabeth II - Getty Images

1 / 12

Charles III arrives for the procession with the body of Queen Elizabeth II

Getty Images

King Charles III accompanies procession of the body of Queen Elizabeth II - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

two / 12

King Charles III escorts procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body

Chris Jackson/GettyImages

Princess Anne accompanies the procession of the body of Queen Elizabeth II - Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

3 / 12

Princess Anne escorts the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles III accompanies procession of Queen Elizabeth II's body - Reproduction / BBC

4 / 12

King Charles III escorts procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body

Reproduction / BBC

Crowds wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession in Edinburgh, Scotland - Sep 12, 2022 - Oli Scarff/AFP

5 / 12

Crowds wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Edinburgh, Scotland

12.Sep.2022 – Oli Scarff/AFP

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body leaves in procession - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

6 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body leaves in procession - Getty Images

7 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body leaves in procession - Reproduction / BBC

8 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession

Reproduction / BBC

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body leaves in procession - Reproduction / BBC

9 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession

Reproduction / BBC

Body of Queen Elizabeth II leaves in procession on foot towards St Giles Cathedral - Reproduction / BBC

10 / 12

Body of Queen Elizabeth II leaves in procession on foot towards St Giles Cathedral

Reproduction / BBC

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body arrives at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh

11 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh

Reproduction / BBC

Queen Elizabeth: Royal family attends ceremony at St. Giles - Reproduction / BBC

12 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Royal family attends ceremony at St. Giles

Reproduction / BBC

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Avai announces Lisca as new coach | Hawaii

The 50-year-old coach was in Sport at the beginning of the season, left the Ilha …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved