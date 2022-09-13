Contested by the fans, Alef Manga overtakes Igor Paixão and becomes Coritiba’s vice-top scorer of the year | coritiba

O striker Alef Manga exceeded Igor Passion and took over Coritiba’s second leading scorer in the season, with 12 goals. He was once again decisive in the 2-0 victory over Atlético-GO, after opening the scoring.

In the list of goalscorers of Coxa in 2022, Manga is only behind Léo Gamalho, who has 16 goals in the year.

The numbers reinforce the importance of the winger for the offensive sector. However, the relationship with the fans went through troubled moments.

43 games (34 starting / 9 reserve).

3,045 minutes on the field.

12 goals and three assists.

One goal every 254 minutes on the field

One goal participation every 254 minutes on the field

12 yellow cards and one red.

It all started with the elimination of Coritiba in the Copa do Brasil, against Santos. On a social network, the player’s profile liked a post about the alvinegra victory and then blamed his press office.

During this period, he revealed that he suffered threats on social networks and mentioned that every player has his ups and downs.

The striker was again the protagonist of charges after the game against Corinthians, on June 20th. At the time, he did not give a pass on a counterattack and generated the wrath of the crowd. Many have called for him to be removed from the cast.

In the following duel, he scored the winning goal over Cuiabá and spoke again about the pressure he experienced. At the celebration, he adopted silence as a form of protest.

The last episode was in the match against Avaí. When the team arrived at Couto Pereira, fans threw popcorn at the athletes – which greatly displeased the striker. He had to be restrained by security.

Once again, Alviverde won the three points by beating the direct opponent 1-0 in their domains.

Winning the spot on the team, support from the board

When Guto Ferreira arrived, Manga started as a reserve against Fluminense and has since resumed his position in the attack. In the other sectors, he has varied between Adrían Martínez (Gamalho) and Egídio (Fabrício Daniel).

The victory at home – and the escape of -Z-4, brings greater tranquility to the club environment. Recently, the board closed a pact with the squad to stay in Serie A.

– The direction is 24 hours looking for what to do to help, in some way, so that the team can overcome itself on the field and bring the result that the fans want. There are things that only take time, but they are not measuring efforts – highlighted Guto Ferreira, in a press conference.

