Controversial New Film With Carla Diaz Gets First Sinister Images | Series on Stage

More of the Richthofen Case is coming! THE Distribution Gallery announced the end of filming The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession, a film that reveals the continuation of the facts of the crime that shocked Brazil. The story picks up where the previous films end and takes a behind-the-scenes look at the investigation.

Check out the first official images:

The film’s director comments: “Confession is a direct and raw film, a psychological thriller that you already know how it ends, but you can’t imagine how it all happened. It takes place during 8 very intense days where the truths of each character come to light”.

The actress Carla Diaz shared a recent photo from the shooting of a new movie and left fans speculating if it wouldn’t be the third feature in the franchise “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents”. The former BBB participant made a mystery of the caption, commenting only: “Recording. And you know what?”

On the same day as the post, the screenwriter Raphael Monteswho wrote the feature films alongside Ilana Casoymade a post on Instagram confirming that he has finished the script for the third film about the Richthofen Case and promising news soon.

Check out:

How we know, The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parentsfilms based on the testimonies of Suzane von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos about the crime that shocked the country in 2002, will get a sequel.

After the success of the two films, the third feature – which will continue to tell the story of Suzane – is already in production and will complete the trilogy. The star Carla Diazwho plays the protagonist of the film, returns to the main role and guarantees that the script is even better than the previous two. “I can’t say much yet, but I can say for sure that the script is amazing, in a way that no one expects”assured the actress to the site Sao Paulo diary.

The idea of ​​the production is to keep the main cast – which includes Carla Diaz as Suzane, Leonardo Bittencourt like Daniel Cravinhos and Allan Souza Lima as Cristian Cravinhos. Part of the actors has already started negotiations and news should come out very soon.

The new feature is expected to show what happened in the four-year period between the shocking crime and the trial.

“In 2002, the couple Suzane von Richthofen (Carla Diaz) and Daniel Cravinhos (Leonardo Bittencourt) shocked Brazil by pleading guilty to the brutal murder of Suzane’s parents. Throughout their trial, this case is revisited in search of answers about the couple’s motives for committing this atrocity. A true crime drama about one of Brazil’s most shocking murder cases. Based on the case file, the two films will be released simultaneously and will show different points of view of the same case.”

Directed by Maurício Eça, the films have in the cast: Carla Diaz (Suzane), Leonardo Bittencourt (Daniel Cravinhos), Allan Souza Lima (Cristian Cravinhos) and Kauan Ceglio (Andreas von Richthofen), Leonardo Medeiros (Manfred von Richthofen), Vera Zimmermann (Marísia von Richthofen), Debora Duboc (Nadja Cravinhos), Augusto Madeira (Astrogildo Cravinhos), among others.

The first two films are available on Amazon Prime Video.