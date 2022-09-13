Copa Conmebol is South American? See the impacts for Santos, São Paulo, Botafogo and Atlético-MG | south american cup

The CONMEBOL Club Committee met on Monday morning and, one of the debates, was the request of the champions of the extinct Conmebol Cup to be recognized as winners of the Copa Sudamericana, in unification. The situation remains undefined. In case of recognition, Atlético-MG, Botafogo, Santos and São Paulo will earn points in the entity’s club ranking.

O ge made a simulation of the impact of the scores of Brazilian clubs that won the Conmebol Cup (1992 to 1999), taking into account the ranking criteria of the South American football organizer.

The Conmebol club ranking determines the Copa Libertadores seedings in the group stage. In addition to transforming the weights of the Conmebol Cup titles

1 of 6 Copa Sudamericana Trophy, played since 2002 — Photo: Conmebol Copa Sudamericana trophy, played since 2002 — Photo: Conmebol

Atlético, twice champion of the tournament (1992 and 1997), would be the most favored, with almost 300 extra ranking points. Botafogo took the cup in 1993, the following year, São Paulo was the winner. In 1998, Santos lifted the champion trophy. These three would add up to almost 100 points, each.

The Conmebol club ranking is formed by the ranking of Libertadores scores plus Sudamericana scores. The criteria are “Performance” and “Historical Coefficient”. The first matches the results of the last 10 editions of each tournament. For 2023, the placements from 2013 to 2021 will be considered, with a 10% depreciation of the points for each year further in time.

The historical coefficients (from 2012 onwards) have a fixed score, and this is where, in case of recognition, the values ​​of the unification of the Conmebol Cup will enter. See below the simulations for Rooster, Stove, Fish and Tricolor. It is worth remembering that Corinthians, Grêmio and Vasco would also be favored, to a lesser extent, as they did not win titles and were not present in any semifinal of the extinct competition.

2 of 6 Scoring criteria via Sudamericana for the CONMEBOL club ranking — Photo: Reproduction/Conmebol Scoring criteria via Sudamericana for the ranking of Conmebol clubs — Photo: Reproduction/Conmebol

The recognition of the Copa Conmebol matches as editions analogous to the Copa Sudamericana (created in 2002) will still depend on the meeting of the Executive Council of Conmebol, probably in October. The club committee (formed by the teams of the 2022 Libertadores round of 16) gave a favorable opinion, with 10 votes in favor, 3 against and 3 abstentions. However, the national confederations did not vote, and asked for more time for a decision in the council.

The Conmebol ranking – to be updated at the turn of the year – currently has River Plate as the leader (10,275.2 points). Atlético is 11th, with 4,135.2 points. If he manages to score nearly 300 points in the Conmebol Cup, he would have the potential to overtake Argentina’s Independiente (4,295.1) and Colombia’s Atlético Nacional (4,372.4).

Santos finished in eighth place in the ranking (4,517.4)but still far from Peñarol’s 5,176 points (seventh). São Paulo has 4,038.5 points and is in 13thhowever, is a finalist for the Sul-Americana, with guaranteed growth.

In front of them is Athletico-PR, Libertadores finalist, with 4,043.8, and which has secured at least 500 more points for 2023, with good chances of overtaking Galo himself. O Botafogo appears further back in the Conmebol club ranking, with 983.3 points, in 50th place. It was between Argentinos Juniors (992.2) and Newell’s Old Boys (976.7).

Conmebol Cup champions and runners-up:

1992: Atlético-MG / Olympia

/ Olympia 1993: Botafogo / Peñarol

/ Peñarol 1994: Sao Paulo / Peñarol

/ Peñarol 1995: Rosario Central / Atlético-MG

1996: Lanus / Santa Fe

1997: Atlético-MG / Lanus

/ Lanus 1998: saints / Rosario Central

/ Rosario Central 1999: Talleres / CSA

Possible new score for Atlético in the ranking:

Historic champion: 120 points

Historic Vice: 30 points

Semi-historic: 36 points

Matches won: 91.2 points

Ties: 21.6 points

Total: 298.8 potential points

3 of 6 Atlético was champion of the Conmebol Cup in 1992 (photo) and in 1997 — Photo: Disclosure Atlético was champion of the Conmebol Cup in 1992 (photo) and in 1997 — Photo: Disclosure

Possible new Botafogo score in the ranking:

Historic champion (1): 60 points

Matches with wins (5): 24 points

Ties (4): 9.6 points

Total: 93.6 potential points

4 of 6 Botafogo players lift the 1993 Conmebol Cup — Photo: Julio Cesar Guimarães / O Globo Botafogo players lift the 1993 Conmebol Cup trophy — Photo: Julio Cesar Guimarães / O Globo

Possible new score for Santos in the ranking:

Historic champion (1): 60 points

Games won (4): 19.2 points

Ties (3): 7.2 points

Total: 86.4 potential points

5 of 6 Santos champion of the 1998 Conmebol Cup — Photo: Disclosure Santos champion of the 1998 Conmebol Cup — Photo: Disclosure

Possible new score for São Paulo in the ranking:

Historic champion (1): 60 points

Games won (3): 14.4 points

Ties (3): 7.2 points

Total: 81.6 potential points