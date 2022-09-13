Corinthians awaits Ronaldo Phenomenon to decide if he will look for a side

O Corinthians monitors the situation of left-back Matheus Bidu, who belongs to Guarani, but is on loan to cruise.



One of the highlights of Serie B by the celestial club, Bidu has the purchase option defined by Bugre at R$ 10 million for 60% of the economic rights. Raposa has already been informed about the figures and is awaiting a decision on whether Ronaldo Fenômeno, the majority shareholder of the Minas Gerais club, will disburse the amount. The price information set by the side was initially published by ‘Goal Brasil’ and confirmed by THROW!.

And it’s not just in Belo Horizonte that people are anxiously awaiting the Cruzeiro owner’s decision to buy Bidu. Timão is waiting for Ronaldo’s moves, as it does not want to go into auction to buy the 23-year-old. If the Phenomenon chooses to exercise the purchase option for Matheus, Corinthians must not submit any proposal by the athlete.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo has a good relationship with the Corinthians football director Roberto de Andrade, who was vice-president of the white-and-white club during the period that the current owner of Cruzeiro played with the Corinthians shirt (2009 until the beginning of 2011). The former striker also has a strong bond of friendship with Andrés Sanchez, Corinthians president at the time when R9 defended Coringão. To this day Andrés forms the political group that manages the People’s Team.

Ronaldo next to former Corinthians president Andrés Sanchez at CT Joaquim Grava (Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr/Ag. Corinthians)

STEERING TARGET



Matheus Bidu is one of Cruzeiro’s highlights in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, in which Raposa is very close to guaranteeing access to the elite of national football next year.

The side has already publicly expressed that he wants to continue at the Minas Gerais club to play in the first division.

Currently at Cruzeiro, Matheus Bidu (photo) belongs to Guarani (Photo: David Oliveira/Guarani)

However, the undefined situation of the athlete with the direction of Cruzeiro can lead him to other directions in football in 2023, one of them being Corinthians.

In 35 games played this season, Bidu participated directly in five goals for Cruzeiro, hitting the net twice and providing three assists.

The arrival at Raposa de Matheus took place after a great year for Guarani in 2021, where he played 45 matches, scored four goals and provided five assists. In the previous season, 2020, the full-back’s statistics were also great, having scored four goals and served his teammates three times to score in 41 games played.