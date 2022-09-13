Corinthians fans campaign for record attendance at the arena in the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship | Corinthians

Corinthians is once again in the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. Now, Brabas do Timão are going after the national championship. And the crowd has already started a campaign to fill the Neo Química Arena.
#InvasaoPorElas has been gaining prominence on social media. The purpose of the action is to publicize the final and, thus, break the audience record in the Corinthians arena in games of the women’s team.
The time that Timão players brought more public to their arena was last year, in the final of the Campeonato Paulista against São Paulo. This was the record for the stadium and for a women’s game in Brazil. There were 30,077 gifts.
Gabi Zanotti in the 2021 Women’s Paulistão final between Corinthians and São Paulo — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag. Corinthians
The spot in the final was won in style. At Allianz Parque, Corinthians faced Palmeiras, who had finished the group stage in the lead, and won 4-0.
Three-time champion of the Brazilian, the women’s team of Corinthians is now after the third consecutive championship, as it lifted the same cup in 2020 and 2021 (in addition to 2018).
See below the best moments of Corinthians’ 4-0 victory over Palmeiras, which secured the spot in the final.
Best moments: Palmeiras 0 x 4 Corinthians for the 2nd game of the semifinal of the Women’s Brasileirão 2022
