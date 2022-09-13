Corinthians fans make a move to break attendance record in the final of the Women’s Brasileirão

Corinthians qualified for the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship after beating Palmeiras this Saturday in the semifinals. The team had already won the first leg at Neo Química Arena, 2-1. For the final, Corinthians fans have already started a movement to fill the stadium and beat the competition’s audience record.

The movement Invasion by them was created to bring more attention and publicity to the final against Internacional, which should be played at Neo Química Arena. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has not yet confirmed the dates and locations of the games, but they should take place on Sundays 18 and 25 September.

Corinthians won the best campaign until the final with the victories they had in the knockout stage and, with that, they play the second game of the final at home. The objective of the movement created by the fans is to surpass the attendance record in the Brasileirãofrom Athletico-PR (28,447 people at the stadium), and Corinthians’ overall record in the country (30,077 people at the Neo Química Arena).

One of the creators of the project, enthusiast and reference of women’s football on social networks, Tatiane Vidal, spoke to the report about the mission of Invasão Por Elas.

“Our idea is to beat the general attendance record and take 40,000 people to celebrate a possible fourth Brazilian championship”revealed the fan.

The team coached by Arthur Elias suffered from absences throughout the season and arrived for the confrontation against Palmeiras for the first time in a long time without favoritism. Even so, classified, the Brabas put on a show and the party in the locker room was marked by the speech of “race, overcoming and pride”.

Check out the publication of the Movement “Invasão Por Elas”

It’s time for Faithful once again to show its strength! The Faithful Por Elas has transcended, now the Faithful will Invade Por Elas! #InvasaoPorElas 🖤🤍 Let’s beat another audience record at Neo Química Arena! follow @invasaoporelas (Twitter/Instagram/Tiktok)! There’s a lot of news coming! pic.twitter.com/eAYWrtEgou — Invasão Por Elas (@InvasaoPorElas) September 11, 2022

