Corinthians has a record of submissions of the year as a visitor in the classic; see more

Corinthians kicked 18 balls into São Paulo’s goal on Sunday afternoon, during the 1-1 draw at Majestoso, in Morumbi. The number is the team’s record for the current season. in terms of finishing the opponent’s goal as a visitor, one of the great recent problems of coach Vítor Pereira’s team.

After spending a first half with only two attempts, one of them being the beautiful goal scored by Yuri Alberto in a plot with Giuliano and Róger Guedes, Timão saw its amount of kicks explode in the final stage. There were 16 in all, an average of one every three minutes of the ball rolling in the second half of the match.

Of these 18, according to the SofaScore, site specializing in statistics, seven were right, six were out and another five ended up blocked by the opposing defense. Fausto Vera’s shot on the beam still stands outwhich enters as a wrong kick in the account.

the team still created three clear scoring chances in the evaluation of the site, one with Róger Guedes, one with Yuri Alberto and another with Adson. While the first two stopped at the goalkeeper, the third tried to hit placed and sent it out.

In terms of great chances, Timão only produced more as a visitor under the command of Vítor Pereira in the match against Deportivo Cali, in Colombia, for Libertadores. At that time they were incredible seven clear chances created, including a missed penalty by Fábio Santos.

In the general context of shots, the last time Corinthians had shot the opponent’s goal so many times as a visitor had been in a 1-0 victory against Ceará, in the penultimate round of the 2019 Campeonato Brasileiro, almost three years ago. There were 19 shots on goal on that occasion.

