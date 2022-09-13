Corinthians knows the date and place of the Brazilian Under-20 final against Palmeiras

Corinthians now knows the date of the Brasileirão Sub-20 Final. The Derby against Palmeiras will be played at the Neo Química Arena, at 11 am, on the 25th of September.

There was a possibility that the final would not be played at the Corinthians stadium since the CBF regulation provides that the institution can define the place of control. At first, the team with the best campaign decides at home. The report of my wheel investigated the possibility of the decision being transferred to another state in the country.

With the CBF definition, another Corinthians final remains undefined. The club is in the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship and should also play the decisive game on September 25th. The expectation was that the club would send the final at Neo Química Arena. Even Fiel created a movement to beat the attendance record in women’s games.

Corinthians’ men’s professional team plays away from home the previous weekend and only returns to the field against Atlético-GO, on the 28th, at 7pm. The Neo Quimica Arena, then, is “free”.

The expectation of the final is for the confrontation of remarkable generations for the two clubs. At Corinthians, youngsters who have already played professionally – at least in training – create expectations from the crowd and are already expected names in the main team such as Arthur Sousa, Biro, Matheus Araújo and the 16-year-old jewel, Pedro.

On the other side, another 16-year promise is the main name. Observed by the European market, Endrick is Palmeiras’ greatest goal hope for the grand final.

Corinthians Under-20 Artillery in 2022

