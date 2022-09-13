Corinthians meets an opponent in the dispute for the title of the Brazilian Women’s; team sets at home

Corinthians met its opponent this Monday in the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. After thrashing Palmeiras and securing the decision, Timão now faces Internacional.

The South team qualified this Monday by beating São Paulo by 1-0, at Morumbi. The first game, it is worth remembering, was tied at 1 to 1 and was played in Beira Rio.

Like the quarterfinals and semifinals, the grand final will also be decided in two games. By the sum of points throughout the championship, Corinthians has the right to define the title at home, against Fiel. The base dates released by the CBF include the games on the next two Sundays, September 18th and 25th.

The tendency, then, is for the teams to face each other at Beira Rio on the first date and at Neo Química Arena on the second. Corinthians and Internacional, it is worth remembering, faced each other in the group stage of the competition. At the time, Timão was home to the duel, which took place at Fazendinha, and the score ended up equalized at 1 to 1.

To reach the grand final, it is worth remembering that Corinthians eliminated Real Brasília in the quarterfinals, with 2-0 and 1-0 wins, and Palmeiras in the semifinals, with 2-1 and 4-0 victories. In the points stage running, the team finished in fourth place.

