Corinthians reappears and does first training with eyes on the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

As usual after a match, players who played for more than 45 minutes stayed inside doing some regenerative work. The rest went to the field.

Read too:

+ Home performance becomes Corinthians’ weapon in the semi

+ Raul Gustavo and Rafael Ramos can reinforce Corinthians

Thus, likely holders for the semifinal will have an extra day of preparation with the ball on the field, as is the case with Renato Augusto, Fagner and Fábio Santos.

1 of 2 Renato Augusto at the re-presentation of Corinthians this Monday — Photo: Bruno Granja/Ag. Corinthians Renato Augusto at the re-presentation of Corinthians this Monday — Photo: Bruno Granja/Ag. Corinthians

The trio was spared from the team that started the classic at Morumbi, but Renato Augusto and Fagner entered the second half of the match.

+ See more news from Corinthians

To complete the re-presentation, Vítor Pereira called up six players from the base: goalkeeper Wesley (2002); right-back Léo Mana (2004); the German defender (2002); midfielders Cauan (2003) and Thomas Argentino (2004); and striker Higor (2003).

On this first day of preparation, Timão’s coaching staff carried out an offensive organization activity with passes and submissions, as described by the club’s press office.

In view of the last squads of Corinthians, Vítor Pereira should send the following team to the field against Fluminense: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Timão has two more days of training until the game on Thursday, at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!