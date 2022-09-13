Corinthians trains with the presence of youth from the base in activity with an eye on Fluminense

This Monday, Corinthians performed at CT Joaquim Grava with an eye on the preparation for the duel against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil. The activity was divided between the athletes who played in the draw against São Paulo, this Sunday, and the players who were on the bench. Vítor Pereira promoted exercises to improve the team’s offensive organization.

The players who played at least 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against São Paulo, this Sunday, stayed indoors, performing regenerative work. The others went to the CT Joaquim Grava field and warmed up.

After this first part, the Portuguese coach promoted exercises to improve the team’s offensive organization, focusing on passes and finishes. After the activity, Vítor Pereira applied ball possession training on a reduced field. Finally, there was a work of confrontation.

The novelty of the activity was the presence of six youths from the base categories in the training of the main team. Goalkeeper Wesley, right-back Léo Mana, defender Alemão, midfielders Cauan, Thomas Argentino and striker Higor participated in the activity at CT Joaquim Grava.

Corinthians faces Fluminense this Thursday, at 8 pm, in a decisive duel for the national competition. The match will be at Neo Química Arena. The alvinegro club needs to beat the cariocas to guarantee a direct spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil.

