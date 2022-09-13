Corrected FGTS can pay up to 10 thousand per worker; see how to receive

Millions of workers can receive a good money with the FGTS review (Service Time Guarantee Fund). The correction is the subject of a lawsuit that is awaiting judgment in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Read more: Learn how to hire up to BRL 1,000 through the Caixa app in September

If approved, each citizen will have access to an average return of R$10,000. This amount is the result of a change in the rate used to calculate the interest generated by the funds present in the linked accounts.

Currently, the 8% of the salary deposited monthly by the employer is adjusted by the Referential Rate (TR), which is set to zero. The purpose of the review is to exchange it for an index capable of following inflation, such as the INPC (National Consumer Price Index).

In this way, the FGTS would not lose value over time, as it would be corrected according to the increase in the prices of products and services in the country. Analysts believe the change can generate good money for those who have or have had higher account balances.

How to request the review?

The exchange of the index that corrects the guarantee fund still depends on the approval of the STF. Meanwhile, all lawsuits filed by workers who want the review are stalled awaiting a decision from the Court.

If the ministers are favorable to the citizens, everyone who has worked with a formal contract since 1999 will be able to receive. However, they may decide that only those who have filed a lawsuit will actually be entitled, so it is important to seek justice.

To find out whether or not it is worthwhile to file a lawsuit asking for a review of the FGTS, the interested party can simulate the amount to be received on the LOIT FGTS website. It is worth remembering that the limit is 60 minimum wages.