Couple faces up to 100 years in prison for child rape

The complaint was made by the Public Ministry (MPMG), through the Criminal Justice Prosecutor’s Office in the district of Pompu, in the Central region of Minas Gerais. (photo: Publicity/MPMG) A couple can face up to 100 years in prison for rape of a vulnerable person committed against three children, between 2004 and 2006. Minas Gerais.

According to the MPMG, the woman was denounced for omitting and allowing her husband to commit the crimes inside their house. The accused were friends of the victims’ parents, who were friends with the couple’s daughter. Because of this, the children used to go to their house, where they sometimes stayed overnight.

The crimes are also subject to the Maria da Penha Law, as they are in the context of domestic and family violence against women. In addition to years in prison, the accused will have to pay an indemnity of R$50,000 to each of the victims to repair the damage caused.

As she was silent about her husband’s crimes, according to the MPMG, “there is no doubt that, upon receiving the victims so that they could even spend the night at his house, the spouse voluntarily assumed responsibility for preventing the result.”

The prosecution wants the priority of processing, because the crime is considered heinous.