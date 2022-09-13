Couple faces up to 100 years in prison for child rape
A couple can face up to 100 years in prison for rape of a vulnerable person committed against three children, between 2004 and 2006. Minas Gerais.
According to the MPMG, the woman was denounced for omitting and allowing her husband to commit the crimes inside their house. The accused were friends of the victims’ parents, who were friends with the couple’s daughter. Because of this, the children used to go to their house, where they sometimes stayed overnight.
The crimes are also subject to the Maria da Penha Law, as they are in the context of domestic and family violence against women. In addition to years in prison, the accused will have to pay an indemnity of R$50,000 to each of the victims to repair the damage caused.
As she was silent about her husband’s crimes, according to the MPMG, “there is no doubt that, upon receiving the victims so that they could even spend the night at his house, the spouse voluntarily assumed responsibility for preventing the result.”
The prosecution wants the priority of processing, because the crime is considered heinous.
What does the law on rape in Brazil say?
According to the Brazilian Penal Code, in its article 213, in the wording given by Law 2015, of 2009, rape “constrains someone, through violence or serious threat, to have sexual intercourse or to practice or allow another person to be practiced with him/her. lewd act.”
Article 215 includes sexual violation through fraud. This means “having carnal intercourse or performing another lewd act with someone, through fraud or other means that impedes or hinders the victim’s free expression of will”.
What is sexual harassment?
What is rape versus vulnerable?
The crime of rape against a vulnerable person is provided for in article 217-A. The text prohibits the practice of sexual intercourse or other lewd acts with a minor under 14 years of age, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years.
In paragraph 1 of the same article, the condition of vulnerable is understood for people who do not have the necessary discernment to perform the act, due to illness or mental deficiency, or who for some reason cannot defend themselves.
Penalties for crimes against sexual freedom
The penalty for those who commit the crime of rape can range from six to 10 years in prison. However, if the assault results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is between 14 and 17 years old, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years in prison. And if the crime results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison.
the pity for sexual violation by fraud from two to six years in prison. If the crime is committed with the aim of obtaining economic advantage, a fine is also applied.
In case of crime of sexual harassmentthe penalty provided for in Brazilian law is detention of one to two years.