Covid-19: government changes entry rules in Brazil; travelers can present proof of vaccine or negative test | Health

The federal government, through a joint ordinance of four ministries, changed the health rules for travelers to enter Brazil due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now , travelers can choose to present proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry into the country.

The ordinance was signed by the ministers of the Civil House, Justice, Health and Infrastructure and published on Monday night (12) in the “Official Gazette”. The measure follows the recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Now, with the new rules, Travelers can choose between the following measures:

Present the proof of vaccination in printed or electronic format; Present proof of carrying out a test for Covid-19 with a negative or non-detectable result, such as an antigen test or RT-PCR laboratory performed one day before the moment of boarding.

The new rules are now in effect. According to Anvisa, the measure simplifies the controls that exist today, as it allows any traveler to fulfill any of the necessary requirements.