CPI: US Consumer Inflation Up 8.3% YoY in August, Better Than Expected; core also outperforms projections

The consumer price index (CPI) in the United States rose 0.1% in August, compared to July, according to data released on Tuesday (13) by the US Department of Labor.

Inflation for the consumer shows an increase of 8.3% in the accumulated in 12 months, a deceleration in relation to July (+8.5%).

Despite the slowdown, the data came higher than expected by the market, as the consensus was for a deflation of 0.1% on a monthly basis and an increase of 8.1% on an annual basis, according to Refinitiv.

Increases in housing, food and health care rates were the biggest contributors to the monthly increase. These increases were offset by a 10.6% decline in the gasoline index. The food index, meanwhile, continued to rise, increasing 0.8% on the month, with home food prices increasing +0.7%.

The energy index tumbled 5% on the month, driven by the larger change in the drop in gasoline, but electricity and natural gas prices rose.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy (whose prices are more volatile), rose 0.6% month-on-month and 6.3% year-on-year, also better than expected. The Refinitiv forecast for the core was up 0.3% month on month from 6.1% year on year.

The consumer price data was highly expected by investors, since any numbers very different from those projected and information on core inflation could affect the expectation that the Fed will promote a further increase of 0.75 percentage point in the basic rate, to the range from 3.00% to 3.25%, keeping interest at this level for an extended period.