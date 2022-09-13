CPI: US Consumer Inflation Up 8.3% YoY in August, Better Than Expected; core also outperforms projections

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on CPI: US Consumer Inflation Up 8.3% YoY in August, Better Than Expected; core also outperforms projections 2 Views

The consumer price index (CPI) in the United States rose 0.1% in August, compared to July, according to data released on Tuesday (13) by the US Department of Labor.

Inflation for the consumer shows an increase of 8.3% in the accumulated in 12 months, a deceleration in relation to July (+8.5%).

Despite the slowdown, the data came higher than expected by the market, as the consensus was for a deflation of 0.1% on a monthly basis and an increase of 8.1% on an annual basis, according to Refinitiv.

Increases in housing, food and health care rates were the biggest contributors to the monthly increase. These increases were offset by a 10.6% decline in the gasoline index. The food index, meanwhile, continued to rise, increasing 0.8% on the month, with home food prices increasing +0.7%.

The energy index tumbled 5% on the month, driven by the larger change in the drop in gasoline, but electricity and natural gas prices rose.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy (whose prices are more volatile), rose 0.6% month-on-month and 6.3% year-on-year, also better than expected. The Refinitiv forecast for the core was up 0.3% month on month from 6.1% year on year.

The consumer price data was highly expected by investors, since any numbers very different from those projected and information on core inflation could affect the expectation that the Fed will promote a further increase of 0.75 percentage point in the basic rate, to the range from 3.00% to 3.25%, keeping interest at this level for an extended period.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

hiring rises 45.6% in August

Housing financing at the institution, through the Casa Verde e Amarela program, was R$ 7.2 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved