Cristiano Ronaldo receives billionaire proposal and makes decision

Credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images

In reserve at the beginning of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo received a billionaire proposal from Arab football to leave Manchester United, but decided to continue working in English football until the end of this year, according to ‘CNN Portugal’.

Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, would have offered the Portuguese striker 242 million euros (about R$ 1.2 billion at the current price) for two seasons, according to information from ‘CNN Portugal’. But the proposal was rejected by the ace.

If he accepted the offer, Cristiano Ronaldo would pocket around 2.3 million euros (around 11.8 million reais) a week.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 37 years old and his contract with Manchester United runs until June 2023. In the current season, the striker has played seven games for the English club and has yet to score a goal.

CR7 in Saudi Arabia?

in interview interview with The Athletic, Yasser Almisehal, who is president of the Football Federation of Saudi Arabia, revealed that he would love to see Cristiano Ronaldo playing for a club in the country.

“It would bring huge positive feedback and would be great news for everyone. I’m sure everyone knows Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements and records, but also as a player who is a great role model. It is not possible today because our transfer window is closed, but we would like to see a player like him playing in the Saudi league. I like Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and I would like to see him play in Saudi Arabia, but that won’t happen until January, unfortunately.” Yasser Almisehal.