Cruzeiro: led by Edu, attackers take the lead in sprinting; see numbers | cruise

The return of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship is over halfway through. And Cruzeiro still hasn’t lost. There are five wins and five draws, which contributed to the team getting even closer to access to the elite. Important sequence of results and with protagonism of the attackers.

Backstage of Cruzeiro has goal massage and “connection between Tino and Galvão”

In the ten games of the second round, 15 goals were scored, 12 of which were scored by the team’s forwards. A detail is that only Breno, among the nine players in the sector who entered the field, did not score a goal. Edu (3 goals), Bruno Rodrigues (2), Stênio, Rodolfo, Luvannor, Rafa Silva, Lincoln and Jajá (1 each) went to the net.

Of all these athletes, in addition to Edu, who resumed the title after ending a two-month drought without scoring, Bruno Rodrigues is also the starter. The others appear as options in the squad, although Luvannor is frequently on the team, and Jajá is recovering space after injury.

1 of 3 Luvannor scored against Grêmio — Photo: Staff Images Luvannor scored against Grêmio – Photo: Staff Images

The only game of the second round in which Cruzeiro did not score was against in the 0-0 draw against Brusque, in the 21st round. In the other nine, only against Chapecoense no striker scored. The equalizing goal was scored by Lucas Oliveira, with a pass from Chay.

Considering all the attackers in the squad, only Waguininho has not yet been used. The player was out of the plans, didn’t make a decision in the mid-year window, and continues with the group, now in the final stages of recovery from a calf injury.

With 39 goals in 29 matches, Cruzeiro has the best attack in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, and also the most positive in the return. The team has the second campaign in this second half of competition, with 20 of the 30 points played. Ituano also has the same advantage, but with one more victory. The Minas Gerais team is the only undefeated team at this stage of the competition.

Cruzeiro games and goals in the return

1×0 Bahia Cruise: Stênio

Cruise 2×0 Tombense: Bruno Rodrigues and Daniel Jr.

Londrina 1×2 Cruise: Saimon (against) and Rodolfo

1×1 Chapecoense Cruise: Lucas Oliveira

Grêmio 2×2 Cruzeiro: Luvannor and Rafa Silva

4×0 Nautical Cruise: Edu, Eduardo Brock, Lincoln and Jajá

Sampaio Corrêa 1×1 Cruise: Edu

Cruise 1×1 Criciuma: Bruno Rodrigues

Cruise 1×0 Worker: Edu