Cruzeiro trains, and the press returns Toca da Raposa II after a year

photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Press returned Toca da Raposa II after a year This Tuesday morning (13) was different on Cruzeiro. After more than a year, journalists were able to follow a team training session at Toca da Raposa II. Coach Paulo Pezzolano gave a press conference and allowed the reporters to follow a large part of the activity in the field.

The communication department of the celestial club promoted a kind of test event with the objective of initiating a resumption of face-to-face news coverage. However, there are still no more details on how this works on a day-to-day basis.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in the first quarter of 2020, Cruzeiro had only released press access on two occasions. The first of them in May 2021, under the command of coach Felipe Conceio, and the other in August of last year, with Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

“If they asked me about (the press following the training) every day, I would say no (laughs). But I think it’s really cool to be closer, because the fans like to see the training”, explained Pezzolano.

“What you’ll see is a training session like any other. I didn’t change anything. We try to get everyone to work with intensity. High pressure work, ball release. Then it ends with two teams of 10, from area to area and a lot of intensity”, complemented.

On the field, Pezzolano did not signal a starting team for the next commitment for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. That’s because the duel against CRB, for the 30th round, is only scheduled for 20:30 on Saturday (17), at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL.

All players participated in field work. The only exceptions were midfielder Joo Paulo, who is recovering from surgery on his right thigh, and striker Waguininho, outside of Pezzolano’s plans. Both worked at the academy.

Cruzeiro’s only absence for the match is midfielder Willian Oliveira. He received the third yellow card in the 1-0 victory over Operrio-PR, last Friday (9th). On the other hand, the Uruguayan coach will have the return of Neto Moura, holder of 26 of Raposa’s 29 matches in Serie B.