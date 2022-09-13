Dani Calabresa opens her heart, cries and vents about criticism after exposing embarrassment: “Sorry for unacceptable attitudes”

Comedian Dani Calabresa was pure emotion when recalling the case of harassment suffered by her and the complaints she made against her professional colleague Marcius Melhem, which came to light in December 2020. Without mentioning the artist’s name, she talked about how she felt in the face of the criticism he received at the time the case broke in the media. The outburst took place during an interview for CNN’s À Prioli program last Saturday (10).

Calabresa burst into tears when talking about it. During the conversation, the ex-global reported what she heard from several people, at the time, trying to “make the scene” for the behavior of Melhem, screenwriter of the comedy she worked on at the Rio station. The blonde also said that she would just like to be able to move on with her life without the traumas of the past and work happily and in peace.

“Men can do everything so much that we create excuses for unacceptable attitudes of: ‘man really hits on’, ‘man harasses’, ‘man flirts’, ‘man cheats’. These phrases… who created these phrases? So, do we have to accept all this? So are we going to accept harassment, singing, betrayal? My God”said Calabresa in a chat with journalist Gabriela Prioli.

“I say: ‘I wish this hadn’t happened to me, I wish it hadn’t been me’. I wish my case hadn’t become public, because there are several other [que também sofreram assédio], so it’s super unfair to me. Looks like this is the case for Dani. It’s not the case with Dani, there are several other people. It’s a shame it doesn’t have its name in the press, but it came as a horrible weight to me.”added the comedian.