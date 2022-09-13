Daughter about Beth Carvalho’s voice in Bolsonarista videos: ‘I’m going to sue’

Luana has already declared her vote for former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) (Photo: Reproduction/Social Media/AFP) Singer Luana Carvalho, daughter of singer Beth Carvalho, used social media this Sunday night (11/9) to complain about bolsonaristas who are using a song by her mother in videos that are intended to promote President Jair Bolsonaro. . The artist said that she will sue the authors of content that associate her mother with the Federal Chief Executive.

Here is proof of the misuse of my mother’s story, her voice, her struggle, by bolsonaristas in favor of everything she was against. This is a disrespect that I will not let it happen. https://t.co/CZLF1hjfRJ %u2014 Luana Carvalho (@carvalholua) September 12, 2022

On her Twitter, the artist shared one of the examples. In a video published by Minister of Communications Fbio Faria, Beth Carvalho’s song ‘Vou Festejar’ is used as the soundtrack in a video showing President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and supporters on 7 September.

“Here is proof of the misuse of my mother’s story, her voice, her struggle, by bolsonaristas in favor of everything she was against. This is a disrespect that I will not let happen”, wrote the artist when sharing the video published by Faria . “Please report it! I will sue!”, she wrote in another post.

Here is proof of the misuse of my mother’s story, her voice, her struggle, by bolsonaristas in favor of everything she was against. This is a disrespect that I will not let it happen. https://t.co/CZLF1hjfRJ %u2014 Luana Carvalho (@carvalholua) September 12, 2022

On social media, the artist declared her vote for former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).