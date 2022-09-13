Daughter about Beth Carvalho’s voice in Bolsonarista videos: ‘I’m going to sue’

Vinicius Prates – State of Minas

Luana has already declared her vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – (Credit: Reproduction/Redes Sociais/AFP)

Singer Luana Carvalho, daughter of singer Beth Carvalho, used social media this Sunday night (11/9) to complain about bolsonaristas who are using a song by her mother in videos that are intended to promote President Jair Bolsonaro. . The artist said that she will sue content authors who associate her mother with the Federal Chief Executive.

Here is proof of the misuse of my mother’s story, her voice, her struggle, by bolsonaristas in favor of everything she was against. This is disrespectful and I won’t let it happen. https://t.co/CZLF1hjfRJ — Luana Carvalho (@carvalhoua) September 12, 2022

On her Twitter, the artist shared one of the examples. In a video published by Communications Minister Fábio Faria, Beth Carvalho’s song ‘Vou Festejar’ is used as the soundtrack in a video showing President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and supporters on 7 September.





“Here is proof of the misuse of my mother’s story, her voice, her struggle, by bolsonaristas in favor of everything she was against. This is a disrespect that I will not let happen”, wrote the artist when sharing the video published by Would make. “Please report it! I will sue!” she wrote in another post.

On social media, the artist declared her vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).



