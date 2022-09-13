Departed Argentina! Flights to Buenos Aires from R$1,150

Argentina is one of the main international destinations sought by Brazilians. The capital, Buenos Aires, is full of attractions. Of course, we cannot forget to highlight the gastronomy with the tasty grill and the famous dulce de deche. We found flights there from R$ 1,150 from Maringá, Navegantes and Goiânia.

There are also flights to Buenos Aires from R$ 1,321 from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Vitória, Florianópolis, Brasília and more cities with dates until August 2023. Check all options at the end of the post.

It is worth noting that the lowest rates do not include checked baggage. Only flights with Ethiopian Airlines count the checked baggage allowance.