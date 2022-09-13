Devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake kills Papua New Guinea

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake kills Papua New Guinea 0 Views

At least four people died and dozens were injured in a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea last weekend. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the city of Kainantu, 61 kilometers deep.

publicity

According to local media, the capital Port Moresby is 480 kilometers away from the epicenter and also felt the effects of the earthquake, causing damage to buildings and roads.

Earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

Several villages in the mountainous region of the country registered landslides and houses were buried. The death toll could be higher than officially recorded so far, officials believe. The number of injured is also uncertain so far.

Read too:

The US tsunami warning system issued an alert for the possible occurrence of the phenomenon in the region.

Over the weekend, Indonesia also experienced an earthquake. The countries are in the zone known as the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, a region prone to earthquakes.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘I’m not leaving,’ Trump said after losing election, book shows

Former US President Donald Trump reportedly refused to leave the White House after the 2020 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved