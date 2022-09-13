DF has a thermal sensation of 30°C this Monday (12/9)

posted on 09/12/2022 18:00 / updated on 09/12/2022 18:37



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The heat punished the brasiliense this Monday (12/9). Even with some gusts of wind giving the impression of refreshment, the maximum temperature recorded was 32°C on this dry afternoon. With the minimum humidity reaching 11%, the thermal sensation was 30°C.

According to Andrea Ramos, meteorologist at the Meteorology Institute (INMET), the high temperature tends to remain this Tuesday (13/9) and for the rest of the week, due to the warm air front that reaches Brasília. It also says that the humidity will be below 15%, thus maintaining the same apparent temperature.

On Sunday (11/9), the capital experienced its hottest day of 2022, reaching a maximum of 34°C, while the relative humidity was 12%.

The rains are expected to return towards the end of September, along with milder temperatures. This is due to the end of winter on the 22nd, the same date that spring begins.

*Intern under the supervision of Nahima Maciel