Difference between Lula and Bolsonaro drops to 6 points and is the smallest since March, shows BTG/FSB survey

PT is still the leader, but has dropped to 41%; Bolsonaro rose to 35%

Young Pan Editing: ANDRé RIBEIRO/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO and FáTIMA MEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Difference between Lula and Bolsonaro is six points



THE difference between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) dropped six percentage points. This is what the BTG/FSB survey released on Monday, 12, points out, the smallest difference since March, when the first survey was released. The PT leads the race for Palácio do Planalto with 41%, two points less than the previous poll, released last week. Bolsonaro, in turn, rose from 34% to 35% and remains in second place. In March, Lula led with 43% and Bolsonaro had 29%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears next, with 9%. The pedestrian swung up one notch. Who also added one more point was Simone Tebet (MDB), which now appears with 7%. Considering the margin of error, both are technically tied.

the senator Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union) and Luiz Felipe D’Avila (New) are at 1%. The other candidates together add up to 1%. Also according to the survey, 3% of respondents said they would not vote for any of the candidates; blanks and nulls add up to 2%; and did not know or did not give an opinion, 1%. At least 2,000 voters were interviewed by the FSB Institute, by telephone, between the 9th and 11th of September. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-06321/2022. The cost was R$ 128,957.83.