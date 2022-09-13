DISCOUNTS on the electricity bill: Find out how it works and who is entitled

Starting this month, Brazilian citizens will be able to receive discounts on the energy bill through ANEEL (National Electric Energy Agency). For this, it is necessary to meet the criteria for receipt by the agency.

The action, which is part of the Incentive Program for the Voluntary Reduction of Electricity Consumption, will benefit Brazilians classified in group A (high voltage), which represents the industrial, residential, commercial and other consumption classes. In addition, there is group B (low voltage).

However, Brazilians who have a distributed energy generation system, free and special consumers and those who do not have a history of consumption to measure the reduction will not be able to receive the benefit.

How to receive the discount on the energy bill?

To receive the discount, citizens must reduce their electricity consumption by 20 to 10% between this month and December. According to the action, it will not be necessary to register for the benefit, given that the agency itself will be responsible for the analysis.

It is important to note that the amount of the discount is not determined according to the large reduction in electricity consumption. According to the ANEELwill be reduced by R$ 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of reduced energy between September and December.

Each electricity distributor will be responsible for the consumption reduction target, in addition to the partial calculations of the consumption savings. Brazilians who benefit from the discount will be informed through their monthly bill.

Up to 100% discount on energy bill

Many Brazilian families that fall into a situation of vulnerability can apply for entry into the Federal Government’s social program, known as Electricity Social Tariff. The measure can offer a discount of up to 100% of the electricity bill.

Who is entitled to the Social Electricity Tariff?

To be served by the program, interested citizens must meet the following requirements:

Be disabled and beneficiary of the BPC (Continued Payment Benefit); or

Be elderly aged 65 or over;

Compose a family registered in the CadUnique (Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government);

(Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government); Have monthly family income per person equal to or less than half the minimum wage (R$ 606); or

Have a gross monthly income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,363), having a family member with a disease or a serious disability requiring permanent use of electrical appliances for treatment.

Electricity Social Tariff Discount

THE Electricity Social Tariff currently includes millions of Brazilian families. Discounts vary depending on monthly consumption. Look:

First, up to 30 kWh/month: 65% discount;

From 31 kWh/month to 100 kWh/month: 40% discount;

From 101 kWh/month to 220 kWh/month: 10% discount;

Quilombolas that consume up to 50 kWh/month: 100% discount;

Finally, from 221 kWh/month: there is no discount.

What types of electric energy flag?

The flags are used on electricity bills according to the context in which the country or region is located, in addition, of course, to consumption by citizens.

In this way, see below how the additional charge on the electricity bill works for each type of flag:

Green flag: (currently quoted) applied under favorable energy conditions, without any type of increase;

Yellow flag: adhered to less favorable conditions for energy generation, increase of R$ 1,874 per 100 kWh consumed;

Red flag: when the thermal plants are connected, that is, more costly conditions for generating energy, fixed increase of R$ 3,971 and another of R$ 9,492 for each 100 kWh consumed;

Water Scarcity Flag: the most expensive in the system, adhered to in extreme conditions, an increase of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed.