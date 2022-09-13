Discover 5 foods that will improve brain function

The most important organ in charge of processing the signals we receive from external stimuli and sending instructions to the body on how to respond in each situation is the brain. It is no wonder that there are some specific foods that guarantee good brain function. Do you already consume some of them?

Read more: Studies reveal that the brain changes after midnight

Today we separate a list of five foods that make all the difference.

See 5 foods for brain health

Anything that improves brain function should be consumed as part of a balanced and healthy diet. These foods mentioned below can help prevent diseases such as depression, dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Therefore, they should be part of your routine as soon as possible.

Fish (Salmon)

Fish are a fantastic source of omega 3, which is very necessary for the development of brain and nervous system cells. It is also key to speeding up brain responses, facilitating learning and improving memory.

In addition, some research shows that the omega-3 fatty acids in salmon can help lessen depression, thereby improving the production and function of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin.

oilseeds

In addition to being rich in vitamin A and healthy fats, oilseed foods like Brazil nuts, walnuts, almonds and pistachios are also rich in selenium. These substances work on brain waves related to learning and protect the brain.

Bitter chocolate

Dark chocolate is rich in flavonoids, epicatechins and catechins. All three have antioxidant effects that reduce damage to brain cells and promote oxygenation of the same organ.

This can help improve learning and reduce the natural slump of the mind that is always associated with aging, especially when it comes to memory. As a result, it can help prevent Alzheimer’s disease or even Parkinson’s.

Avocado

This food is abundant in monounsaturated fats (good fat). It protects blood vessels and helps with blood circulation (especially in the brain where it is most needed). In addition, it is rich in other good substances such as selenium, lutein and B vitamins.

Spinach or dark green vegetables

It is a vegetable rich in lutein. Studies have proven that this is a substance linked to a more agile mind. It is also endowed with folic acid, which protects the brain. If you don’t like spinach, green leafy vegetables are usually a good substitute.