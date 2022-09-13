Discover the best mental strategy to reduce stress

As many of us have yet to develop effective methods for dealing with burnout, it becomes much more difficult to work with. The typical approach to dealing with feelings of this type is usually to try to avoid them at all costs, but this is not always possible. In this case, some strategies are welcome.

Thus, it is important to develop some coping strategies that are really effective. Keep reading this article and learn how to reduce stress.

Well, even if we can’t always prevent stress from happening, we can improve the way we perceive the one we experience, right? As an example, we can mention teenagers.

The level of anxiety and stress of these young people is caused by social pressures, academic demands, planning for the future and having to deal with their parents. Given all these points, a survey was carried out to determine the best way for adolescents to deal with this pressure on their shoulders.

Scientific study for teens to treat stress

A team of researchers from the University of Texas, Stanford University, the University of Rochester and the Google Empathy Lab worked together to find the best way to support teens in dealing with stress.

Generally speaking, this is an unavoidable feeling. As a result, the researchers wanted to focus on tactics that would help young people change their perspective and deal with future stress. They then looked at two main possibilities.

growth mindset

The idea is that our ability is not fixed and that we can develop our skills and intelligence. This releases normal stressors that are challenging in the context at hand but are helpful (opportunities for skill development and learning) and become manageable stressors (skills that can be developed).

Mentality of improving stress

Generally speaking, this is the view that hardship experiences are beneficial. Specifically because stress stimulates physiological responses that help us maximize performance, that is, see stress as an incentive rather than a negative, as you can put it another way.

Conclusion of the survey

The researchers presented the two mindsets as an integrated “synergistic mindset”. While one should help teens see how stress can benefit them rather than harm them each time, a growth mindset should help young people assess situations more optimistically.