Distant, Diogo Nogueira regrets missing Paolla Oliveira and moves fans – Celebrities



Reproduction/Instagram/Fe Pinheiro

Newsroom – Observatory of the Famous





09/12/2022 09:34

09/12/2022 09:34

Diogo Nogueira used social media and collected reaction from thousands of followers when posting a photo with his girlfriend, Paola Oliveira. The singer published a selfie in which the two appear together, and did not spare in the declaration actress.

‘I miss you, girl’said the musician, who also added a heart to the end of the caption, through Stories.

The reason for the longing has an explanation: Diogo Nogueira continues to perform several showsWhile Paolla Oliveira was present at Rock in Riowhich had its last day held this last Sunday (11), and is divided into the recordings of the seven o’clock soap opera, face and courage.



Photograph:

The two took up the relationship in July 2021, and since then, the actress and the singer always seek to find space in the professional agenda to be together. Recently, the Globo star stated that he does not rule out the possibility of becoming pregnant with the loved one.

‘My parents still don’t have grandchildren. I already said that my brother will give it first… But we will also give it, I feel this vibration around me’said Paolla, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, granted in June.

SEE MORE: Paolla Oliveira clarifies controversy about marriage with Diogo Nogueira

The post Distants, Diogo Nogueira regrets missing Paolla Oliveira and thrills fans was first published on Observatório dos Famosos.