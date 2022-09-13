“Do you want to return to Brazil…”; Nicola brings exclusive about the desire of steering wheel and information makes Duílio ‘smile’ at Corinthians

Recently, Bolavip Brasil brought the information that the midfielder Cuellar has his contract with Al-Hilar, from Saudi Arabia, only until June 2023. That is, as of January, he can sign a pre-contract. He would still be willing to listen to official contacts and would be willing to return to Brazilian football.

According to Jorge Nicola, as published on his YouTube channel, the information released is that midfielder Cuellar wants to return to Brazilian football. He, who left Flamengo, wants to return to the country and, today, three teams are closer to repatriating the athlete: Corinthians, Botafogo and Gremio. To return, he must accept a salary within the Brazilian reality.

“Al-Hilal’s absolute owner and his salary is high, around R$1.5 million reais, however, Cuéllar made the decision to return to Brazil and, today, Corinthians, Botafogo and Grêmio are the most interested. It is worth remembering that, in March, Grêmio sounded out the player and Al-Hilal asked for 4 million dollars to release the athlete, causing the club to withdraw from his contract.said Nicola.

“As long as he is linked to the Saudi team, receiving that salary seems kind of unlikely that he will give up the money there. As the contract is nearing the end, he can already sign a pre-contract and wants to return to Brazil, it is to be imagined that he can come here accepting salaries compatible with our reality and it is in this context that Corinthians comes in”Nicole concluded.

