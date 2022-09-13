Doctors teach 7 simple ways to detect early signs of cancer

Cancer is a generic name for a group of more than 100 diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth of cells that invade tissues and organs and can result in the patient’s death. The condition is related to the aging of the population: according to international estimates presented by the National Cancer Institute (Inca), every 10 cases of cancer diagnosed, seven are in people over 65 years old.

But even in older people, it is possible to treat the tumors. When cancer is discovered in its early stages, the chances of success of therapies tend to be greater. As the symptoms are varied and can be confused with common signs of other diseases, it is important to pay attention and not ignore them, performing exams and periodically going to medical appointments to identify the appearance of the condition in the first moments.

“In addition to getting to know their own bodies and paying attention to any new symptoms, people should undergo periodic exams to check their health,” says oncologist Janyara Teixeira. Here are 7 common signs of cancer and how to spot them:

1. Cough

Coughing is a natural reflex of the human body to clear the lung and expel foreign objects from the body, such as germs, dust and secretions from the airways. In normal coughs, the tendency is that it disappears as the days go by and does not last more than two weeks. Persistent coughing or hoarseness, with or without the presence of blood, can, however, be symptoms of lung or airway cancer.

The people most likely to develop this type of disease are smokers and individuals who consume alcohol frequently or in large amounts. Other common signs of cancers of the respiratory system are constant chest pain and shortness of breath.

2. Changes in evacuation

According to Inca, intestinal changes such as constipation and alternating diarrhea can be an early symptom of bowel or colorectal cancer, as well as the presence of blood in the stool for a prolonged period.

The two factors that make it difficult to identify intestinal cancer early are the shame of looking for a specialist to examine problems in the region and the wrong diagnosis, since the symptoms are similar to those of hemorrhoids and worms, for example.

3. Abdominal swelling

Swelling in the pelvic area or abdomen can be the result of overeating or drinking alcohol — in women, it’s still common to swell during menstruation. But when there is no apparent reason for the symptom to occur and it persists for more than two weeks, the sign could be a symptom of ovarian cancer.

According to Inca, the estimate is that 6,650 new cases of the disease are identified per year in Brazil. In 2020 alone, for example, there were about 4,000 deaths as a result of ovarian cancer, known as a silent killer due to the fact that it is discovered, most of the time, when it is already in an advanced stage.

4. Lumps or nodules

The presence of lumps is one of the main features of breast cancer. Lumps tend to be easily identified when performing a self-exam of the mammary glands. Although they are not always a sign of cancer, and may point to other less aggressive health conditions, it is important to carry out tests to investigate whether the origin is benign or malignant.

“Nodules should always be a point to draw attention, especially if there is a wound on the skin of the breast. This already denotes advanced breast cancer”, explains mastologist Wesley Andrade.

5. Signs on the skin

The appearance and irregular growth of spots can indicate skin cancer, the most common in Brazil. Andrade explains that it is easy to identify cancerous signs on the skin using the ABC rule.

“OA is of asymmetry, that is, that black spot that if it is divided in half, one part ends up being different from the other. The letter B is for irregular edges, that is, spots that have a starry appearance and not rounded. The letter C deals with the color of the mole, with shades that can range from black to blue”, explains the doctor.

To identify skin cancer, the letters D and E should also be considered, observing the diameter and rapid evolution of growth. When it reaches more than six millimeters, it can already be an indication of melanoma, a type of skin cancer. It is worth remembering that the signs on the skin, as well as the nodules, usually do not hurt.

6. Sudden weight loss

Weight loss for no apparent reason is worrying and can indicate a number of metabolic diseases or more serious health problems. The sign is common in cancer of the intestine, pancreas, esophagus, stomach and lungs.

7. Itchy and yellow skin

Itching and jaundice (yellowing of the skin) can be other signs of cancer, although doctors don’t have an explanation for the cause. According to Cancer Research UK, the cancer research institute in the United Kingdom, the characteristic can be caused by substances released by the tumor or by the body, as a reaction to cancer cells.

Jaundice can be related to hepatitis, due to changes in the liver, but it can happen when bile is present in the bloodstream and in body tissues, indicating infections and tumors in the pancreas, gallbladder or liver.

Itching is a common symptom of lymphoma of the skin, cells or Hodgkin’s lymphoma. According to the British institution, itching is a common feature in types of blood cancer and, despite manifesting throughout the body, it tends to be worse in the legs and chest region.

